Gunna Confirms Joint Project With Offset Is In The Works

No word on the release date though.

Published on September 23, 2025

Gunna continues to put the work in regardless of his critics and detractors. He has confirmed that he is recording an album with Offset.

As per HotNewHipHop Gunna made a recent appearance on an Apple Music event in Los Angeles on Monday (Sept. 22). During the question and answer portion of the night, Ebro asked him about some of the recurring collaborators. The “Drip Too Hard” rapper was quick to put respect on Offset’s name. “When we work it’s organic, it’s not forced. It’s fun, we are having a good time. He come with the beats or I come with some beats. Turbo come in and we just collaborate.”

He went on to further detail how the two inspire each other. “And I think we just put that battery in each other back when we in that studio too, so that’s why the music sound how it sound. We pushing each other,” he explained. As expected, Ebro asked him if fans can expect a formal collaboration from the two, and Gunna responded, “definitely.” He added, “it’s in the works, but we are spacing it out. He dropped his album, I dropped my album; I was on his, he was on mine. I feel that sprinkled some breadcrumbs for us to give you that meal soon.”

You can see Gunna perform “CFWM” off his The Last Wun album below.

