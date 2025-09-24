News

Sean "Diddy" Combs Sued By Former Stylist Over Sexual Battery

Sean “Diddy” Combs Sued By Former Stylist Over Sexual Battery

Celebrity stylist Deonte Nash is suing Sean "Diddy" Combs for sexual battery, physical assault, stalking, and human trafficking.

Published on September 24, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sean Diddy Combs Hosts World Premiere Of New CÎROC Commercial - NY

Sean “Diddy” Combs may have scored a recent legal win in his racketeering and sex trafficking case, but a new lawsuit levied heavy allegations against the mogul. Celebrity stylist Deonte Nash is suing Sean “Diddy’ Combs over sexual battery, physical assault, stalking, and human trafficking.

According to a report from Rolling Stone, Deonte Nash, who testified at Diddy’s trial earlier this year, is accusing the Bad Boy Records chief of several explosive charges that sound similar to other acts Combs was accused of enacting, allegedly.

Related Stories

Nash filed a complaint Wednesday in Los Angeles, according to the outlet, adding in their report Nash stated that Combs, “inched his nipples, groped his buttocks, grinded on his groin, and once forced his hand onto Combs’ penis while Nash worked for Combs and his former girlfriend, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura between 2008 and 2018.”

This was reminiscent of Nash’s testimony during Combs’ New York trial, where he said that in 2013, Combs strangled him after attempting to intervene in an altercation between Combs and his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Venturea. Shortly after, Nash claims Diddy strangled him again because he and Ventura went out to dinner, which led to physical violence.

Combs’ attorney Erica Wolff shared a statment that read “Mr. Nash is another opportunist looking to profit off his proximity to celebrity. This complaint is riddled with falsehoods and stands in stark contrast to the record that has already been established in court. Mr. Combs has dedicated his life and career to uplifting artists, creating opportunities, and building one of the most influential cultural enterprises in the world.”

Phoro: Getty

SEE ALSO

Sean “Diddy” Combs Sued By Former Stylist Over Sexual Battery  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from The Urban Daily

You May Also Like

A$AP Rocky X American Sabotage by AWGE: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2025

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Magic 95.9
Celebrity MUA Kenya Alexis

Beneath The Brush: Kenya Alexis Is The MUA Behind Your Favorite Celebrity Beauty Beat

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Indianapolis Colts v Tennessee Titans

Colts Notebook: Kenny Moore II Dealing With Achilles Injury

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Cardi B and JT

Cardi B & JT Trade Jarring Jabs After 'Am I The Drama?' Diss Track, Abortion Allegations & Stefon Diggs Assault Claims Collide

Bossip

The Urban Daily

Quick Links

Legal

Close