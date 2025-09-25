News

MTA Enlists Cardi B To Help Get PSAs Out To New Yorkers

MTA Enlists The Talents Of Cardi B To Help Get Some PSAs Out To New Yorkers

We can never get enough Cardi B in our daily lives...

Published on September 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cardi B Charlamagne Tha God
Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

If we’ve learned anything about New York City’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority, it’s that they have an affinity for collaborating with Hip-Hop artists on MetroCards as well as constantly raising their fares and tolls.

Now, the MTA is looking to give New Yorkers a healthy heaping of Cardi B as they’re collaborating with the Bronx bomber on some new PSAs that commuters in the Big Apple will be subjected to for better or worse (we love it).

On Tuesday (Sept. 23), it was announced that Cardi B laid down some new tracks for the MTA, and though there isn’t a beat nor will her words be rhyming, she will be spitting facts and reminding subway riders to be courteous about their fellow passengers, to “keep it real” and pay their train fare. Maybe if riding the train wasn’t so damn expensive in 2025, jumping turnstiles wouldn’t be a New York sport, but that’s neither here nor there.

Still, she does have some much-needed advice all New Yorkers should heed as she reminds everyone to “Stop subway surfing. Ride safe. Keep it cute and keep it moving. Okurrrr!”

We’re not sure how much she got paid to participate in these PSAs, but don’t be surprised if Offset demands a cut in order to sign off on their divorce papers. Just sayin’.

What do y’all think about the MTA collaborating with Cardi B on some new PSAs? Let us know in the comments section below.

SEE ALSO

MTA Enlists The Talents Of Cardi B To Help Get Some PSAs Out To New Yorkers  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from The Urban Daily

You May Also Like

NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation New York

NikeSKIMS: Everything We Know About The Activewear Collab

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Los Angeles Premiere Of Paramount Pictures “Smurfs”

Rihanna’s Kids: What Their Unique Names Really Mean

Bossip
A$AP Rocky X American Sabotage by AWGE: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2025

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Magic 95.9
Indianapolis Colts v Tennessee Titans

Colts Notebook: Kenny Moore II Dealing With Achilles Injury

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

The Urban Daily

Quick Links

Legal

Close