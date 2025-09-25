Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

And just like that A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have added another member to their ever-expanding clan. On Sept.13, Rihanna and Rocky welcomed baby Rocki Irish Mayers to the world.

According to People, Rihanna revealed her latest baby on social media and naturally received all the love and well wishes from their fans and Hip-Hop peers alike (sans Drake of course).

Their latest addition to their family comes two years after introducing little RZA to the world, and with the way these two are creating life, you can expect another baby or two coming down the pike in the next couple of years. These two just can’t seem to keep their hands off each other. Rihanna, for her part, might be the one who initiates all of the baby-making in the relationship, as she’s been open about always wanting a big family, with the couple already reaching three children so far.

Per People:

Following the couple’s big pregnancy reveal at the 2025 Met Gala, an exclusive source shared with PEOPLE that the couple are “thrilled to be growing their family.” The insider also explained why the couple wanted to have their children close together in age.

“Rihanna has always wanted a big family, so she couldn’t be more excited. Rihanna and Rocky are thrilled to be growing their family and they can’t wait to give their boys another sibling,” the exclusive source told PEOPLE.

“They wanted to have their children close together in age, so that they could grow up together and share a close bond,” the insider added. “They feel so blessed and are so grateful for this next chapter in their lives. It’s a very special time.”

Gotta love those crazy kids. We just wonder if they’ll ever reach Nick Cannon numbers with their seeds. Just sayin’.

How many kids do y’all think Rihanna and A$AP Rocky will end up having when it’s all said and done? Let us know in the comments section below.

Rihanna Introduces 3rd Child With A$AP Rocky To The World was originally published on hiphopwired.com