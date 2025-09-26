News

Judge Dismisses RICO Lawsuit Against Diddy's Mother Janice

Judge Dismisses RICO Lawsuit Against Diddy’s Mother Janice Combs

With prejudice.

Published on September 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Jury Finds Sean Combs Guilty On Lesser Charges In Sex Trafficking And Racketeering Trial
Source: Michael M. Santiago / Getty

The Combs family has received some good news regarding their legal issues. A judge has dismissed a RICO lawsuit against Diddy’s mother Janice Combs.

Judge Dismisses RICO Lawsuit Against Diddy’s Mother Janice Combs  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

As per TMZ, Janice Combs will not have to stand trial for allegedly defrauding a musician of his royalties, music publishing and intellectual property. A former associate of Bad Boy Entertainment named Deon Best filed a lawsuit against Momma Combs back in 2024. According to the filing, he produced the song “Come With Me” from the Godzilla soundtrack back in 1998. Deon Best says he “controlled, owned, produced and/or created” the track, but ownership was still retained by Combs. Best, whose stage name was D1, says Janice Combs orchestrated a scheme to finesse him out of the work.

On Monday (Sept. 22), Judge Percy Anderson dismissed the claims with prejudice, which means Best can’t refile this complaint in federal court again. “Plaintiff’s federal claims asserted against Defendants under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act are dismissed with prejudice; (2) Plaintiff’s previously-asserted state law claims are dismissed without prejudice to refiling in an appropriate state court; and (3) Plaintiff shall take nothing, and Defendants shall recover their costs of suit,” the case notes read.

Diddy is expected to be sentenced Oct. 3.

Judge Dismisses RICO Lawsuit Against Diddy’s Mother Janice Combs  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from The Urban Daily

You May Also Like

NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation New York

NikeSKIMS: Everything We Know About The Activewear Collab

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Los Angeles Premiere Of Paramount Pictures “Smurfs”

Rihanna’s Kids: What Their Unique Names Really Mean

Bossip
A$AP Rocky X American Sabotage by AWGE: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2025

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Magic 95.9
Indianapolis Colts v Tennessee Titans

Colts Notebook: Kenny Moore II Dealing With Achilles Injury

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

The Urban Daily

Quick Links

Legal

Close