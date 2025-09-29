News

Tekashi 6ix9ine Placed On House Arrest For Violating Probation

We don't feel safe with this man roaming around the streets for various reasons. Just sayin'...

Published on September 29, 2025

Another week and another Tekashi 6ix9ine legal matter in the books as the disgraced rapper has now been placed on house arrest after once again pleading guilty to violating his probation just last month.

According to TMZ, Tekashi 6ix9ine has been placed on house arrest after fessing up to assaulting a man at the Palm Beach Mall in Florida this past August. Apparently, Tekashi and another man jumped said victim at a mall and put hands and feet on him, and only fled the scene once they realized the man they were assaulting was armed.

TMZ reports:

TMZ Hip Hop obtained legal docs handed down in federal court in NYC on Friday, ordering the rainbow-haired rapper to adhere to home confinement with an electronic monitor, barring the usual exceptions for getting out of the house … like for religious services, medical and mental health treatment, and court-ordered appearances.

How Tekashi 6ix9ine continues to violate his probation and doesn’t get thrown in jail or even deported by ICE at this point is beyond us. The man is a rainbow-haired menace, for God’s sake. You just know it’s only a matter of time before he gets caught up in a whole other new legal matter.

What do y’all think about Tekashi 6ix9ine being placed on house arrest after violating his probation for the upteempth time? Let us know in the comments section below.

Tekashi 6ix9ine Placed On House Arrest For Violating His Probation  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

