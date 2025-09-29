Bad Bunny Tapped To Headline Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, MAGA Is Predictably Mad About It

Source: John Nacion / Getty

On Sunday, Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny was announced as the headliner for the Super Bowl LX halftime show, and, predictably, MAGA America is losing its white nationalist mind over the news.

That’s right, y’all, the same white people who were complaining about “reverse racism” over Kendrick Lamar’s performance during the Super Bowl LIX halftime show last year — after crying either because they weren’t familiar with the rapper, they couldn’t understand his lyrics, or because K-Dot didn’t take a Caucasian DEI approach to selecting his background dancers — are now upset because a Spanish-speaking artist who is anti-ICE and anti-Trump will be performing on the NFL stage next February.

Here’s a right-wing media talking head who managed to work in a stray shot at Barack Obama while complaining about the Super Bowl announcement, and a commenter who responded by suggesting viewers boycott the halftime show by watching a Charlie Kirk tribute instead. (In case we needed to be explicitly clear about the overlap between people who are upset about Bad Bunny and those who have made a martyr out of a slain bigot.)

So, the objections to Bad Bunny being tapped to headline the show appear to revolve around a number of partisan political issues, including the fact that most of his songs are sung in Spanish, which, of course, is a cardinal sin the the Church of Whiter Day Saints, where the Great Replacement Testament Bible says plainly in book one, verse one, “This is ‘Murica, and we speak ‘Murican here!”

It’s probably going to be awkward when someone explains to them what nation Puerto Rico belongs to.

They also appear to be mad at the 31-year-old artist because he declined to add the mainland U.S. to his currently sold-out “No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí” tour for fear that ICE would be waiting to arrest his fans.

From NBC News:

Before his “No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí” (“I Don’t Want to Leave Here”) shows began, he told Variety that it was “unnecessary” to bring the shows to the United States. Now, during a recent interview with i-D magazine, Bad Bunny expounded on why he chose not to tour in the United States — as well as the significance of playing shows in Puerto Rico. Following his residency which ends on Sept. 14, Bad Bunny’s concert tour will include stops in Latin America, Europe and Australia. When he was asked by the British publication if he’s not giving any concerts in the mainland U.S. out of concern over the mass deportations of Latinos across the country, he confirmed that concern impacted his decision. “Man, honestly, yes,” he replied. “There were many reasons why I didn’t show up in the U.S., and none of them were out of hate —I’ve performed there many times. All of (the shows) have been successful. All of them have been magnificent. I’ve enjoyed connecting with Latinos who have been living in the U.S.” Bad Bunny continued, “But specifically, for a residency here in Puerto Rico, when we are an unincorporated territory of the US… People from the US could come here to see the show. Latinos and Puerto Ricans of the United States could also travel here, or to any part of the world. But there was the issue of — like, f—— ICE could be outside (my concert). And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.”

So, just to clarify things, white MAGAts are happy that President Donald Trump’s mass deportation agenda has ICE agents prowling around any place Latino migrants might be — hoping to catch one of them undocumented and, in many cases, arresting them even if they are documented — they’re mad that Bad Bunny won’t do shows in the U.S. due to Trump’s policies, and they’re also mad he is going to be doing a show at the Super Bowl. because he’s anti-Trump.

Yeah — hope that clarified things.

Look, at the end of the day, white conservatives are angry over this halftime show announcement for the same reason they were mad about Kendrick’s show, the Black National Anthem being sung at the Super Bowl, and athletes kneeling during the (white) national anthem:

They’re just mad they aren’t the default target audience for literally everything anymore.

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny appears to be ecstatic that he’s been selected as next year’s Super Bowl halftime show performer, and he isn’t shy about calling it a win for his people and culture.

“What I’m feeling goes beyond myself. It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history,” he said in a statement, according to CNN.

Other members of the Latino community appear to feel the same.

Yeah — so, maybe the MAGA world can simply die mad over this. Let them get their star-spangled Klan-derwear in a bunch like they always do when they’re on the losing end of their “culture war.” They got their president back in office, and they haven’t stopped crying about everything they hate about America since.

Seriously, if they hate it so much here, they can leave!

SEE ALSO:

Kendrick Lamar’s Halftime Show Drew 125 FCC Complaints

Folks Crying ‘Reverse Racism’ Over Kendrick’s Halftime Show







Bad Bunny Tapped To Headline Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, MAGA Is Predictably Mad About It was originally published on newsone.com