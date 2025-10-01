News

LeBron James Joins Kai Cenat's Mafiathon, Cuts Streamer's Hair

LeBron James Joins Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon, Cuts Streamer’s Dreadlocks

LeBron James joined Kai Cenat on the final day of his Mafiathon event after gaining over 1 million subscribers. King James cut his locs.

Published on October 1, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

LeBron James x Kai Cenat

LeBron James wouldn’t be the first name most would associate with one of the world’s biggest streamers in Kai Cenat, but the future NBA Hall of Fame player was definitely in the building. With Kai Cenat achieving his goal of gaining 1 million subscribers, LeBron James snipped the 23-year-old’s signature dreadlocks at the end of the subathon event.

Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 3, an around-the-clock streaming event that featured celebrities and social media figures from all walks of life, concluded on September 30 after going for a month straight. Cenat teased that he would cut his hair if he hit his subscriber goal, which he did in epic fashion.

LeBron James, also referred to as LeBarber by Cenat, came through the Mafiathon with his daughter, Zhuri James, and snipped Cenat’s dreadlocks one by one. With the cutting of the last strand of hair, the room erupted dramatically, with Cenat posing with his hair as James mugged in the background.

Cenat said that this would be the final Mafiathon of his streaming career.

Photo: Screenshot/Twitch

SEE ALSO

LeBron James Joins Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon, Cuts Streamer’s Dreadlocks  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from The Urban Daily

You May Also Like

Closing ceremony of the 78th Cannes Film Festival

Halle Berry's Wellness Evolution: Aging, Fashion, Fitness And Beauty Redefined

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Protect The Innocent: Facts About Kulture & Papa Bear Amid Their Moms’ Messy Feud

Bossip
Denver Broncos v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025

Colts Notebook: Alec Pierce Returns To Practice

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Maryland Moves To Shield Workers As Federal Shutdown Begins

Magic 95.9

The Urban Daily

Quick Links

Legal

Close