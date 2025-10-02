News

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner Sue Ray J For Defamation

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner filed a lawsuit this week for defamation after Ray J accused the pair of racketeering.

Published on October 2, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Patrick McMullan Archives

Ray J’s years-long feud with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner was extended after the singer and public figure was the target of a lawsuit filed by the mother-daughter duo. The pair is suing Ray J for defamation after he claimed they were being investigated on federal criminal racketeering charges.

TMZ reports that Kardashian and Jenner’s lawsuit was filed this week by attorney Alex Spiro, with a particular focus on TMZ’s Tubi documentary, United States vs. Sean Combs. In the documentary, Ray J is seen claiming that Kardashian and Jenner were running a criminal operation.

Related Stories

“If you told me the Kardashians was being charged for racketeering, I might believe it,” he said during the documentary.

Ray apparently doubled down on the claim late last month during a livestream with Chrisean Rock, stating that the “feds is coming” after the pair.

In response, Kardashian and Jenner’s attorney framed the lawsuit as Ray being “unable to accept the end of his fleeting relationship with Ms. Kardashian over 20 years ago.”

No response has been recorded from Ray J as of yet.

Photo: Getty

SEE ALSO

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner Sue Ray J For Defamation  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from The Urban Daily

You May Also Like

Sean Combs

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Magic 95.9
Rest in peace: Notable Sports figures we've lost in 2025

Rest In Peace: Notable Sports Figures We’ve Lost In 2025

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Cardi B and Nicki Minaj

Cardi B Slams Nicki Minaj's 'Backhanded Apology' To Daughter Kulture, Issues Her Own Apology To 'Papa Perc'

Bossip
Smiling young woman against a blue background wearing a pink sweater, enjoying a relaxed moment, with afro hairstyle

10 Natural Hairstyles Every Black Woman Should Know [Gallery]

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

The Urban Daily

Quick Links

Legal

Close