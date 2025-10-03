News

Two of the best lyrical rappers in Hip-Hop, J.I.D. and Joey Bada$$ bless the 2025 XXL fall cover.

Published on October 3, 2025

Source: XXL / IG

Joey representing for New York & J.I.D repping ATL. Although the MCs are from two different regions, they both take the essence of Hip-Hop seriously, and you can tell through the music. Both rappers have been in the game for quite a while, but have a growing fan base. Dreamville’s own, J.I.D. latest album “God Does Like Ugly” & Pro Era’s own, Joey Bada$$ dropped “Lonely At The Top”.

Both projects have gotten great feedback from the fans. The Atlanta rapper sold over 30K in his first week, and the NY rapper selling 9K units.

Gracing the cover of XXL is not an easy accomplishment to pull off. During their roundtable sitdown with XXL, Joey talked about what JID said to him when he saw the NY MC go at the whole west coast, “Ay bruh, get them n*ggas”. He also talked about why it was special to share the cover with JID, “This is my brother for real. People don’t know that, and JID got like a real friendship. There’s nobody else I would rather have this moment with”.

JID chimed in and talked about their bond, “I told him that lyrical n*ggas ned to stick together like the trap n*ggas. The trap artists are always putting their people on. It’s always competition, let’s compete. It ain’t always beef, it’s just line it up and collab.”

Check out the full conversation below:

Bars & Noble: J.I.D And Joey Badass Bless The XXL Magazine Fall Cover  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

