News

Meek Mill Asks How He Can Get Promo Like D4vd For His Next Album

Um, Ok: Meek Mill Asks How He Can Get Promo Like D4vd For His Next Album

Meek says the darnest things..

Published on October 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event
Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Meek says the darnest things..

Right when we thought we’d gotten the craziest sound bites from the Philly rapper, he tops himself. Meek Mill recently reposted a TMZ update on D4vd transferring his Texas homes to his mother’s name. Despite all the mess and controversy revolving around the singer, D4vd’s name, Meek Milly decided to repost the TMZ report and say, “I need his promo for my album rollout…who do I call?”

Is anyone going to tell him or?

For context, the Dreams and Nightmares’ post certainly was bad timing as police found a 15-year-old girl’s body inside the trunk of D4vd’s Tesla. Although he has not been officially named as a suspect yet, associating anything with D4vd at this time may come across as insensitive.

Related Stories

Meek has been teasing new music online. He was recently posted up with Gillie Da King, 2Raree, & Freeway previewing some heat he plans on releasing soon. Two years ago, Meek & Rick Ross dropped a collab project, “Too Good To Be True“, which had mixed reviews. His last solo project was almost 5 years ago with “Expensive Pain“. Which had songs like “We Slide”, “On My Soul, & a salute to his vintage flows “Flamerz Flow”.

Besides the music, Meek has also kept his promise on his efforts for probation reform. According to NBC News, the North Philly rapper’s REFORM Alliance has raised $20 million for probation reform. He also helped push through 22 laws across 12 states.

SEE ALSO

Um, Ok: Meek Mill Asks How He Can Get Promo Like D4vd For His Next Album  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from The Urban Daily

You May Also Like

WESTHOLLYWOOD.ET.0704: R&B master D'Angelo perform with a full band at the House of Blues in West H

Remembering A Legend: 10 D'Angelo Songs That Shaped Neo-Soul

Bossip
Portrait de D'Angelo en 2000

Trailblazing Neo-Soul Artist D’ Angelo Dead At 51

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Candles

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Magic 95.9
Pittsburgh Steelers v Indianapolis Colts

With Anthony Richardson Sr. Hurt, Colts Exploring Quarterback Market

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

The Urban Daily

Quick Links

Legal

Close