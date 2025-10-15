Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

If there’s anyone you shouldn’t mess with, it’s Tyler, The Creator.

Recently, he was taking a stroll in New York with a friend and felt uncomfortable with how a fan was running up on them. After banter between the rapper and the fan, Tyler tells his security to handle the situation, “I will pay for your lawsuit, bro. I’m loaded, I’m with all that”. Akademiks did what he usually does, and blew it out of proportion.

Shocker huh? Not really..

He reposted the video on his platform and captioned it, “Tyler The Creator reportedly seen out with his new partner.” SMH. The Flower Boy rapper responded with the swiftness, clearing Ak’s crazy report, “B*tch a** 1. That’s Koopz ain’t no partner or nothing. How did your brain choose to make that up? 2. Weird caption for engagement. 3. Tyler leaving party for the screening of new movie he’s a part of, or waste of space man follows Tyler, words exchanged. Seems like it fits better.”

We already know Ak is going to respond; it’s just a matter of time.

On a positive note, Tyler has been on a historic run with two back-to-back albums less than one year apart from each other. His masterpiece of an album, “CHROMAKOPIA“, was received well by his Day 1 fans. Even the single, “Sticky,” was outside the box, which Tyler, The Creator fans are used to by now. Glo & Sexyy sounded great.

Following up the success of that project was a surprise album, “DON’T TAP THE GLASS“, which was his grand slam to let the critics know, he’s one of them ones.

Tyler, The Creator Checks Akademiks For Boyfriend Rumors was originally published on hiphopwired.com