Mompreneurs: How Lori Hall & Jessica Lane Are Redefining Creative Marketing With Pop’N Creative

This week on Mompreneurs, Lori Hall and Jessica Lane look back on five years of building Pop'N Creative into a powerhouse creative production agency and studio—both as business partners and new mothers. In this episode, they join host Nancy Redd to share how they launched their company at the height of the pandemic, built a women-led team, and embraced the journey of new motherhood. 'I Really Feel Like We Can Build This Ourselves' The duo first connected while working at Turner Broadcasting, the parent company of CNN, TNT, and TBS before it became part of Warner Bros. Discovery. "I knew back then—that was 20-plus years ago—that she was a brilliant mind," Lori said of Jessica, who "literally built the social media department at Turner Broadcasting for us." After their time working together at Turner, their careers diverged—but their paths would cross again. When Lori became SVP of TV One, she tapped Jessica for a critical role. "I was like, I need a brilliant mind over here. I know who I need—Jessica Lane," she said. Up for the job, Jessica moved cross-country from Seattle to D.C. to serve as TV One's head of social and digital content. Once reunited, Jessica revived an idea she had floated to Lori years earlier during their Turner days. "We're getting all these pitches from agencies—if they can do it, we can do it," Jessica said. When she arrived at TV One, "I revisited it." Jessica told Lori, "I really feel like we can build this ourselves." Source: Lori Hall & Jessica Lane They made the leap, drawing on the network they'd cultivated over their careers, including production companies, writers, producers, photographers, and more. "All these really dope, amazing, primarily creatives of color that have been in the industry that we've intersected with, they became our true creative partners and they were invaluable to the strength of the business," Jessica said. For a brand-new company, these connections proved invaluable in getting Pop'N Creative off the ground.

‘Becoming A Mother Is A Special Kind Of Identity Crisis’ The mompreneur duo opened up about becoming mothers in their 30s and 40s—and why, for them, it was worth the wait. In this new chapter, Lori and Jessica are navigating the joys and challenges of motherhood together as they steer the growth of their thriving business. “Becoming a mother is a special kind of identity crisis,” said Lori. “It’s a special kind of trying to figure yourself out, who you are as this new mama … Motherhood is another chapter, it’s an evolution. When you start your business, it’s an evolution. So never lose sight of the fact that you’re evolving.” Leading their own company has given Lori and Jessica the flexibility to be present with their little ones while continuing to grow their flourishing business. “You can create the quality of life you want,” said Lori. “Having control over your life is a beautiful thing when you’re creating a family. We give that same freedom to our employees. That’s really important to us.” Mompreneurs: How Lori Hall & Jessica Lane Are Redefining Creative Marketing With Pop’N Creative was originally published on madamenoire.com