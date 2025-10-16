News

Start Of Watch Coming To MGM+, Omari Hardwick To Star

Bosch, an acclaimed crime series, saw one spinoff already with Ballard, and will see Omari Hardwick star in MGM+'s Start of Watch.

Published on October 16, 2025

Fans of Bosch will soon have more to dig into, as a prequel series has been ordered, starring a leading man many have missed on their television screens. Bosch: Start of Watch, a new series starring Omari Hardwick and Cameron Monaghan, will be coming to MGM+ soon, examining the early days of Harry Bosch’s career with the LAPD.

Variety reports that Cameron Monaghan will play the role of Det. Harry Bosch, with Omari Hardwick starring as Officer Eli Bridges. The series and its connected universe were all spawned from the mind of author Michael Connelly.

“We are thrilled to expand the Bosch universe with this compelling origin story that showcases how one of television’s most beloved detectives became the man we know today,” said Michael Wright, head of MGM+. “With Cameron Monaghan and Omari Hardwick bringing these complex characters to life, and the creative vision of Michael Connelly and our talented executive producers, Bosch: Start of Watch promises to deliver the gritty, authentic storytelling that honors the franchise’s legacy while opening an exciting new chapter.”

Hardwick made an appearance in the film Star Trek: Section 31 this year, along with a role in the film Xeno.

Filming for Start of Watch begins in Los Angeles, where the original series takes place, in 2026.

‘Bosch’ Prequel ‘Start Of Watch’ Coming To MGM+, Omari Hardwick To Star  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

