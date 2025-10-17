News

Rumors Swirl That Eminem Is Dating His Stylist, Katrina Malota

Michigan Love Story: Rumors Swirl That Eminem Is Dating His Stylist, Katrina Malota

Eminem apparently may not have to look too far for love.

Published on October 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Michigan Central Station Opening Celebration
Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Eminem apparently may not have to look too far for love.

Rumors have been circulating that the real Slim Shady has been boo’d up with his stylist, Katrina Malota. According to Page Six, the two have been together on the low. Em & Katrina have been working together for years. What makes the love story even more dope is that both of them are from Michigan.

Malota has worked with some notable names, including Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, and Robin Thicke, among others, in the past. It’s safe to say, she’s booked and busy.

Related Stories

Now, for Mr.Marshall Mathers, this is not the first time Cupid paid him a visit. In 1999, Em & his ex-wife, Kim Scott, got married. It was a teenage love story. After 6 years, the two lovebirds divorced. A few years later (2006), they rekindled their love, but it was short-lived and ended up in another divorce only a few months after reuniting.

Besides the Detroit MC’s love story, his daughter Aliana just had her gender reveal and is expecting a baby girl. Last year, his youngest daughter, Hailie, let her father know that he was about to become a grandfather in the most adorable way. The look on Eminem’s face was priceless.

Since then, he has also dropped some baby merch to stay on brand in his current life.


SEE ALSO

Michigan Love Story: Rumors Swirl That Eminem Is Dating His Stylist, Katrina Malota  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from The Urban Daily

You May Also Like

World Premiere Of Hulu's "All's Fair" - Arrivals

Kim Kardashian, Teyana Taylor, Niecy Nash-Betts & Their 'All's Fair' Costars Sizzle & Slay The Series' Los Angeles Premiere

Bossip
Brandy Norwood Attends Stella Rosa Event

Brandy & Monica Kick Off 'The Boy Is Mine' Tour In Designer Style

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
NFL: OCT 12 Cardinals at Colts

Colts vs Chargers Betting Odds Preview + IU Discussion!

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Baltimore City Hall

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

Magic 95.9

The Urban Daily

Quick Links

Legal

Close