News

Playboi Carti Reportedly Puts Hands On Limo Driver, Faces Charges

Playboi Carti Reportedly Puts Hands On Limo Driver, Faces Assault Charges

Looks like the king of the "Vamps", Playboi Carti might be facing some legal trouble.

Published on October 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour - Atlanta, GA
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Looks like the king of the “Vamps”, Playboi Carti might be facing some legal trouble.

His former limo driver, Carl Reynolds is claming that he assualted him. On October 2nd, Carti and his team were getting driven from Waldorf Astoria to rehersals. While en route, the Whole Lotta Red rapper got in a heated argument with his girlfriend, Giovanna Ramos. The driver tried to defuse the situation, but Carti was having it and threated to put hands on Gio and the driver if he continues to get invovled.

Even after the threat, Playboi Carti still allgedly ended up punching his girlfriend in the chest are. Which made the driver pull over to pull him away from Gio but then ended up getting assaulted in the process. The ATL rappers head of security allegedly broke up the fight.

Related Stories

According to TMZ, Carl Reynolds, he did not see Carti throwing a punch at his girlfriend but saw her “hunched over holding near her chest”.

Wasatch County police were informed and arrived on the scene to take photos of any alleged injuries. The charges against the Opium rapper are for his assault on his driver, Carl, and not related to his girlfriend, Giovanna. Neither Carti or Gio have made any statements around this situation.

More news to come as the story develops.

SEE ALSO

Playboi Carti Reportedly Puts Hands On Limo Driver, Faces Assault Charges  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from The Urban Daily

You May Also Like

TASTE, Presented by Meals on Wheels Atlanta

Lauren Speed-Hamilton’s Baby Boy Ezra Is Here - And The Photos Are Giving All The Feels

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Top 20 All-Time Greatest Baseball Players

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Gucci Mane Attends Nights At V12 Restaurant & Sports Bar

Burrtifully Benevolent: Gucci Mane Reveals Bipolar Disorder & Schizophrenia Diagnoses, Wife Keyshia Ka’oir Opens Up About Helping Him Manage

Bossip
Baltimore City Hall

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

Magic 95.9

The Urban Daily

Quick Links

Legal

Close