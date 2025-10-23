News

Honorary Barbz Member 50 Cent Eggs Nicki Minaj On Her Jay-Z Beef

Honorary Barbz Member 50 Cent Eggs Nicki Minaj On To Continue Beef With Jay-Z

There are three things guaranteed in life: death, paying taxes, & 50 Cent trolling.

Published on October 23, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

50 Cent Visits "Fox & Friends"
Source: John Lamparski / Getty

There are three things guaranteed in life: death, paying taxes, & 50 Cent trolling.

The newest flame he threw more gasoline on is Nicki Minaj’s ongoing issue with Jay-Z. Fif has absolutely no picks, per usual. Under a recent AI-generated video of Jay-Z in a bikini dancing to Whitney Houston’s “I’m Every Woman”.

One thing about Nicki Lewinski is that once she starts, she will never stop beefing with you.

Now 50 Cent is with all the sheniagans and found the AI video of Hov hilariois. He chose to egg it on by commenting, “LOL wtf did they do to [Nicki], I like when she get mad.”

Related Stories

Nicki Minaj has been trolling Hov and Roc Nation for a while now. Boiling over to the Queen deciding to put her album on pause, “Ok, I’m not going to put out the album anymore. No more music. Hope you’re happy now. Bye, Barbs. Love you for life.” Sending even some indirect shots at Hov in the process, “They came BEGGING the QUEEN for a tour & album & I said NOPE!!!!! LMFAO. Wanted to patch it up. They needed help from the QUEEN & the BARBZ. I called the Barbz on the secret BARB phone & it was resounding NOOOOOOOO. Just like the casinoooooooooo”.

The “casinooooo” fans alleged Nicki is referring to is Jay’s lost bid to have a casino in NYC.

SEE ALSO

Honorary Barbz Member 50 Cent Eggs Nicki Minaj On To Continue Beef With Jay-Z  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from The Urban Daily

You May Also Like

2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black - Arrivals

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 118

Bossip
Jake Paul v Mike Tyson - Weigh-Ins

30 Photos Of Paul-Tyson Bombshell Ring Girl, Sydney Thomas

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Essence Black Women in Hollywood - Arrivals

Tia & Tamera Mowry’s NYC Shopping Trip Is Everything We Needed

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Here Are Baltimore’s Best Neighborhoods To Raise A Family In 2025

Magic 95.9

The Urban Daily

Quick Links

Legal

Close