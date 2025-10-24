News

Rapper Ghetts Arrested & Held After Fatal Hit-And-Run Incident

Rapper Ghetts Arrested & Held After Fatal Hit-And-Run Incident

Ghetts appeared in London's Stratford Magistrates' Court this week to hear the charges related to the crash.

Published on October 24, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 - Day Three

Ghetts, an award-winning rapper who resides in the United Kingdom, was arrested and held in custody due to a fatal hit-and-run incident that he was reportedly involved in. Earlier this week, Ghetts appeared in a London court to hear his charges as he awaits his fate during the investigation.

BBC News reports that Ghetts, real name Justin Clarke-Samuel, was in Stratford Magistrates’ Court this past Monday (October 20) to hear charges related to the alleged incident that took place on October 18 in London. The victim was a 20-year-old man who died from his injuries the same day Clarke-Samuel appeared in court.

Ghetts also performed as an actor and held a role on the Netflix science fiction show, Supacell.

Related Stories

The outlet adds that the 41-year-old rapper will be in custody and has a court appearance at the Barkingside Magistrates’ Court scheduled for October 27.

Photo: Getty

SEE ALSO

Rapper Ghetts Arrested & Held After Fatal Hit-And-Run Incident  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from The Urban Daily

You May Also Like

Yung Miami x Tyla

The Gworls Are Fighting... Over Chanel: Yung Miami Pulls Receipts On Tyla Song Stealing Claims, Trolls Her On X

Bossip
InStyle Imagemaker Awards 2025

Olandria Carthen Serves Vintage Bombshell Energy At InStyle's Image Makers Awards

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Jake Paul v Mike Tyson - Weigh-Ins

30 Photos Of Paul-Tyson Bombshell Ring Girl, Sydney Thomas

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Here Are Baltimore’s Best Neighborhoods To Raise A Family In 2025

Magic 95.9

The Urban Daily

Quick Links

Legal

Close