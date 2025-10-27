Mixxy Mayor Eric Adams Endorses “Liar” Cuomo Last Minute To Be Mayor

Source: TIMOTHY A.CLARY / Getty

Days before voting begins in the New York City mayoral election, current New York City Mayor Eric Adams has officially endorsed former governor Andrew Cuomo. In a press conference held in Harlem on Thursday (October 23), Adams threw his support towards a former opponent who he once bitterly blamed for his poor showing in the race, with both hoping that Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani loses.

“Am I angry I’m not the one taking down Zohran, the socialist and communist? You’re darn right I am,” Adams said as he stood next to Cuomo outside of a housing development. “We’re fighting against a snake-oil salesman.” He went on to call Mamdani “the king of the gentrifiers” before addressing his past vitriol against Cuomo. “Brothers fight,” Adams stated, adding: “But when families are attacked, brothers come together.”

Adams had attacked Cuomo before he dropped out of the race as an independent candidate, saying that the former governor had “a career of pushing Black candidates out of races,” while Cuomo called Adams’ tenure a “never-ending series of government corruption.” But both had their barbs ready for Mamdani, with Cuomo again lobbing attacks on Mamdani for his critiques of Israel and equating them to antisemitism. “New York can’t be Europe, folks,” Adams said in his remarks. “I don’t know what is wrong with people. You see what’s playing out in other countries because of Islamic extremism.”



Mamdani’s response to the endorsement was swift. “It’s no surprise to see two men who share an affinity for corruption and Trump capitulation align themselves at the behest of the billionaire class and the president himself,” he said in a statement, adding that “Andrew Cuomo is running for Eric Adams’ second term.” Mamdani has been heavily attacked by business executives who feel his policies would hurt the city, and by President Donald Trump who has vowed to remove federal funding if he were to be elected.

The 34-year-old Democratic Socialist holds a commanding lead over Cuomo and the Republican Party candidate, Curtis Sliwa. Cuomo, a moderate Demorcrat, is seeing a steady lead over Sliwa but has acknowledged that if Sliwa dropped out it would mean more moderate and Republicans would got select him. “The guy who called Andrew Cuomo a snake is now the snake charmer,” Sliwa said after hearing of the endorsement.

