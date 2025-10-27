News

Infinite Coles Seeks To "Connect" With His Father, Ghostface Killah

In a recent interview, Infinite Coles talks about his upcoming album and wanting to not offend his father, Ghostface Killah.

Published on October 27, 2025

Ghostface x Big Daddy Kane
With his new album on the horizon, rapper Infinite Coles has released two new singles that have the web buzzing and speculating about his relationship with his estranged father, Ghostface Killah. But in a new interview, Coles has taken pains to state that there was no disrespect meant in either of the songs.

“It’s no disrespect at all,” he said in the interview with BET. “My dad told his story on ‘All That I Got Is You.’,” referencing the duet track with Mary j. Blige from the Ironman album. “I’m just telling mine. What’s the difference? If something happened to him, I’d be devastated. And I know if something happened to me, he’d be devastated too,” Infinite continued. “I just want respect. He doesn’t have to accept me, but he can love me as his son.”

Infinite, who goes by the name SweetFace Killah, has spoken in the past about his estrangement from his famous father because of his queer identity and how it along with other struggles led him to truly focus on himself and his craft in 2020. “I was in a shelter during 2020 for a year,” he shared. “That was one of the hardest moments in my life. But that’s when everything started to shift. I had nothing but time to sit with myself. I started writing more, and I stopped caring about what people thought.”

The self-titled album, which will be released on December 5, reflects that growth, particularly in the singles “SweetFace Killah” and “Dad & I”. Both of those songs, with their respective videos, show a rapper who has some of the same prowess as their renowned parent but their own voice. 

“My writing got better, my voice got better, and I just became clear about what I wanted to say. I started speaking from my heart,” Infinite Coles said of his artistic growth. “I wasn’t trying to sound like nobody. I was just being me.” His hope is that he and Ghostface can “connect and understand” each other.

