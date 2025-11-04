News

D'Angelo Remembered During Star-Studded Funeral In Virginia

The going home ceremony for Richmond, Va. singer and songwriter D'Angelo was held on November 1 in his hometown.

Published on November 4, 2025

2012 Essence Music Festival - Day 1

D’Angelo was laid to rest over the weekend at a private memorial service in his hometown of Richmond, Va., and the service was reportedly well-attended by many of his famous past collaborators and friends. D’Angelo’s service was also said to be a star-studded affair as mourners gathered to honor the life of the talented singer and songwriter.

TMZ shared in its reporting that some of the famous attendees of D’Angelo’s homegoing ceremony included John Mayer, H.E.R., DJ Premier, Ms. Lauryn Hill, and more. Stevie Wonder was also in attendance and performed a song in tribute to the artist born Michael Archer.

Along with Wonder, there were performances from Archer’s former bands, The Soultronics and The Vanguard, the former of which featured James Poyser, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, the late Roy Hargrove, and the late Charles “Spanky” Alford.

Dr. Jamal Bryant delivered a video message, and President Barack Obama sent a letter to the family that was read at the ceremony.

D’Angelo died after battling pancreatic cancer on October 14 at the age of 51.

Photo: Getty

D’Angelo Fondly Remembered During Star-Studded Funeral In Virginia was originally published on hiphopwired.com

