Hip-Hop Wired Presents: CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) Playlist 11.7.25

Peace, Hip-Hop Wired Nation, welcome to our latest CRT FRSH update. As we do around this time, we’re back with 20 songs featuring acts you should know and some we hope you get to know.

I want to explain how I approach curating the CRT FRSH playlist. Most importantly, I don’t segregate my Hip-Hop. Every form of music from the main cultural tree deserves a listen and a look. When I construct the playlist, I want to include all regions across the States and, when applicable, across the globe. I also want to entertain every fan of Hip-Hop, not just those who enjoy one segment of it. Now that we’ve got that out of the way, let’s get to it.

The CRT FRSH playlist is a labor of love. We don’t take payments, nor do we do favors. We only add joints to our playlist that fit the theme and vision we’re going for and don’t seek to waste the listener’s time. Further, we don’t stick to one lane of Hip-Hop. We believe that all aspects of the music should get some light, whether it’s young lions in the trenches or those hoping for that one shot to blow up to grizzled veterans puffing out their chests with lots more to say. — D.L. Chandler, Lead Curator, CRT FRSH

For this week’s update, I’m going to admit that I’ve been out of the loop with new music due to life doing what it does. That said, I did some digging and landed on 20 songs I feel capture the pulse of the moment across the entire scope of the culture.

We open up with Cardi B’s “ErrTime” remix with Latto, bringing together two women who always seem to meet the moment. Noname, an act we don’t hear a lot from, delivered “Hundred Acres” featuring Devin Morrison. Moneybagg Yo is back in the mix, tapping G Herbo for the “Feet On Land” single.

Chicago’s Vic Spencer just unleashed his Trees Are Undefeated set, and the track “Repeated Strains” is a standout with a dope verse from Backwood Sweetie. Kodak Black dropped his eighth full-length album, Just Getting Started, and we’re featuring “Mumble Rap” featuring Pharrell Williams. Dave’s newest album, The Boy Who Played The Harp, dropped last month, and the title cut is a banger.

Salute to Wale, Odeal, REASON, WESTSIDE BOOGIE, Gio Genesis, Megan Thee Stallion, Mobb Deep, Clipse, Nardo Wick, Key Glock, Tay Keith, Murda Beatz, Hit-Boy, The Alchemist, Babyface Ray, Big Sean, Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, Gucci Mane, Big L, Joey BadA$$, BVNGS, The Legendary DJ Ron G, PLUTO, NBA YoungBoy, Armand Hammer, Earl Sweatshirt, BIA, Ferg, Denzel Curry, The Expert, and Defcee.

Check us out in two (or more because, life) weeks for the next update where we will bring you 20 all-new joints!

If we missed your track or want to be considered for inclusion, contact D.L. Chandler at dchandler@bhmdigital.com.

Hip-Hop Wired Presents: CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) Playlist 11.7.25