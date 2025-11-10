Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

There are two things you don’t play with when it comes to Westside Gunn: Hip-Hop and wrestling. WWE tried him big time.

The Griselda MC pulled up to Monday Night Raw in Buffalo, but things went left after getting kicked out of the venue. He went to social media to sound off against the WWE’s treatment to him, For YEAAAAAAARS I mean NOBODY w/ 2 feet has spent the amount of $ I have supporting and pushing a brand I’ve loved since I could remember. All the good times it brought to my life to the point when I started making music I incorporated in everything like WU TANG did karate. I made ppl who hated the product watch it again I made it look kool, whne at the time ppl thought i was nerdy.”



Westside also goes in-depth about the WWE allegedly threatening him to remove wrestling content from his music, “I was threatened to take everything out of my music which I only did to pay homage or my whole catalog would be demolished and everyboyd knows how hard I worked coming from Buffalo for me to get that threat for just supporting and being a real fan hurt me. But I stayed quiet and still like a krazy man sat front row bc I loved the culture.”



Westside Gunn has been a huge wrestling fan his whole life, a day one supporter to the point of starting his own wrestling group called 4th Rope. Curating “The Heels Have Eyes” wrestling tour, blending Hip-Hop and wrestling. Hip-Hop Wired was in the building for Westside’s tour stop in Atlanta at Center Stage. Featuring a dope music set from Onyx, Benny The Butcher, and a live DJ set from Conductor Williams.

Ending the night off with a 3-way ladder match for the 4th Rope Tag Team Championship between The Hardy Boyz, & The Infantry.

Westside Gunn Hits WWE With A Stone Cold Stunner For Allegedly Kicking Him Out Of Monday Night RAW was originally published on hiphopwired.com