Close
News

Fans Lose It As Travis Scott Brings Kanye West On Stage In Japan

It seems someone has hit reset on Kanye's factory settings.

Published on November 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026

Kanye West might be on a redemption tour. Travis Scott brought out the old Ye at his show in Japan, and the crowd went crazy.

According to Hip Hop N More, Travis Scott was in the Land of the Rising Sun for his Circus Maximus Stadium Tour. His performance was well-received as soon as he started his first song. Cactus Jack took ticket holders through a medley of his biggest hits and even tracks that only hardcore fans could probably sing line by line.

Midway into the evening, the stage lighting was turned off and the music stopped. Out of nowhere, the opening keys from “Runaway” started playing, which sent the crowd into a frenzy. Shortly after Kanye West came out wearing an all black outfit with his face covered.

Needless to say, the surprise electrified everyone at the Belluna Dome in Tokyo. He proceeded to perform a mini-set of his tracks, which included “Stronger” and “All of the Lights,” all the while being backed up by Travis Scott. Kanye then proceeded to add yet another memorable moment to the surprise appearance when he took off his mask at the end of “Can’t Tell Me Nothing.”

In recent weeks, the world has been treated to a more intentional Kanye West. Not long ago, the Chicago native sat down with Israeli Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto and apologized for his antisemitic behavior.

“It’s a big deal for me as a man to come and take accountability for all the things that I’ve said,” Ye said. “And I really just appreciate you embracing me with open arms and allowing me to make amends. And this is the beginning and the first steps, and the first brick by brick to build back the strong walls.”

You can view Kanye West’s surprise performance with Travis Scott below.

Photo: Getty

Fans Lose It As Travis Scott Brings Kanye West On Stage In Japan was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from The Urban Daily

You May Also Like

Jasmine Guy and Kadeem Hardison

Class Is Back In Session: The Highly-Anticipated 'A Different World' Sequel Series Is Coming To Netflix

Bossip
Christmas gift boxes. Close-up of holiday presents with plaid ribbons, pine branches, and ornaments on a wooden surface.

How To Nail The Ralph Lauren Christmas Aesthetic: 10 Decor Essentials For Timeless Style

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys

List Of NFL Coaches, Coordinators, & GMs Fired This Season

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Cold Front To Bring Snow, Wind, And Freeze Alerts Across Maryland

Magic 95.9

The Urban Daily

Quick Links

Legal

Close