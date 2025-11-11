Close
Omarion Dubs Mario After Singing Ability Comments

Omarion Dubs Mario After Singing Ability Comments, “For Me, It’s All About Respect”

Omarion isn’t holding back after Mario made some questionable comments about his singing ability.

Published on November 11, 2025

EBONY Power 100 Gala
Source: Chad Salvador / Getty

Omarion isn’t holding back after Mario made some questionable comments about his singing ability.

Mario recently made an appearance on Cam Newton’s podcast and put the whole R&B game on notice. Ranking who can sing and who can SANG. Big difference here.

Some singers mentioned were Bryson Tiller, Chris Brown, The Weeknd, & more. The critique that stood out the most came from the Baltimore singer, who had some things to say about Omarion’s voice: “Omarion, it be hit or miss for me sometimes.”

Maybach O wasn’t feeling that comment at all.

Recently, the Ice Box singer pulled up on Sway to talk about new music. The conversation also touched on Mario’s comments about his singing ability and whether the two could collaborate again.

“I’m not sure, I don’t think so. I think that, for me, it’s all about respect. I think you can have your opinion, but the moment I feel like there’s no respect there, I’m cool. I’d rather step back. I don’t think there’s respect there, especially for somebody like me who has been doing it before him… It’s not by chance, it’s by hard work.”

Also adding his two cents on the overall singing ability conversation across the board, “Which is a wild conversation, becasue we’re supposed to be here to uplift.”

Jacquees, or in other words, the self-proclaimed King of R&B, also wasn’t feeling Mario’s comments about his singing ability. He came at the Just A Friend singer and gave Cam Newton a piece of his mind, “Cam Newton & Mario some h*es, keep my name out y’all mouth on dat lil podcast…I  been minding my business.”

