Close
News

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Add A New Rookie To The Baby Roster

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Add A New Rookie To The Baby Roster

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs have just welcomed their baby boy to the world.

Published on November 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four
Source: Elsa / Getty

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs have just welcomed their baby boy to the world.

News broke last night (Nov.13) during a Monday night game featuring Diggs and his new team, the New England Patriots. The NFL star had a great performance, and his team got the dub over the New York Jets.

The NY rapper, in a lengthy post, announced she recently delivered her baby, “My life has always been a combination of different chapters and different seasons. My last chapter was the beginning of a new season. Starting over is never easy, but it’s been so worth it! I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else, so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve.”

Related Stories

Cardi also wasted no time showing off that her waist is still snatched. This is her fourth child and her first with her boo Stefon Diggs. The Bodak Yellow rapper also makes it clear that she’s only in competition with herself, saying, “This next chapter is Me vs. Me! It’s me against all odds, me against everything meant to get in my way. I’ve started prepping for tour, getting my body right, getting my mind right. There’s nothing that’s gonna stop me from giving you guys the performance of a lifetime!”

Fans are rooting for the Bronx queen, knowing she always backs her word with results.

SEE ALSO

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Add A New Rookie To The Baby Roster was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from The Urban Daily

You May Also Like

Norfolk State Homecoming 2025

BEHOLD, The Baddest In Green And Gold! A Gallery Of Norfolk State Stunners Who Slayyyed The Spartan Way At Homecoming 2025

Bossip
alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet Spring 2025 Presentation

Karen Huger Returns To RHOP With Style, Confidence, & A Standing Ovation

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Rest in peace: Notable Sports figures we've lost in 2025

Rest In Peace: Notable Sports Figures We’ve Lost In 2025

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Cold Front To Bring Snow, Wind, And Freeze Alerts Across Maryland

Magic 95.9

The Urban Daily

Quick Links

Legal

Close