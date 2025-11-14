Close
News

Nicki Minaj's Lawyer Gives Her The Boot Amid $10 Million Legal Battle

Nicki Minaj’s Lawyer Gives Her The Boot Amid $10 Million Legal Battle

Right in the middle of some courtroom drama, Nicki Minaj just got hit with a curveball.

Published on November 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Source: John Shearer / Getty

Right in the middle of some courtroom drama, Nicki Minaj just got hit with a curveball.

Reports recently came out that the NY rapper’s lawyer, Judd Burstein, abruptly backed out of his duties. Nicki has been a longtime client of Burstein, which made the situation even more bizarre. The timing couldn’t be worse, as the Starships artist is in the middle of a $10 million legal battle. With little time to spare, the leader of the Barbz has been scrambling to find a new representation. 

The Northstar Group submitted a letter to the judge asking for an extended time on the case since they have recently lost their lawyer.

Related Stories

“The same day, Mr. Burstein abruptly withdrew entirely from his representation of [Nicki and her company], without giving any prior notice. [Minaj and her company] intend to appear and defend themselves in this matter, and we are requesting a stay of the proceedings including all deadlines and further motion practice, so that [Minaj and her company] may have time to find and retain new litigation counsel, have counsel review the case file, confer with their new counsel, and prepare any responsive filings in an orderly manner.”

Nicki Lewinski requested an additional 45 days to get a new lawyer to take on her case.

Burstein made a statement to US Magazine on stepping down from representing Minaj, “After I won a dismissal of Tameer Peak’s defamation lawsuit against Nicki in New Jersey, I declined the opportunity to represent her when Peak refiled it in New York. I believe that it would be inappropriate for me to discuss the reasons why I chose to decline the representation.”

SEE ALSO

Nicki Minaj’s Lawyer Gives Her The Boot Amid $10 Million Legal Battle was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from The Urban Daily

You May Also Like

Norfolk State Homecoming 2025

BEHOLD, The Baddest In Green And Gold! A Gallery Of Norfolk State Stunners Who Slayyyed The Spartan Way At Homecoming 2025

Bossip
alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet Spring 2025 Presentation

Karen Huger Returns To RHOP With Style, Confidence, & A Standing Ovation

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Rest in peace: Notable Sports figures we've lost in 2025

Rest In Peace: Notable Sports Figures We’ve Lost In 2025

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Cold Front To Bring Snow, Wind, And Freeze Alerts Across Maryland

Magic 95.9

The Urban Daily

Quick Links

Legal

Close