Social Media Star Girlalala Shot & Killed, Boyfriend Arrested

Girlalala, a popular social media star, was shot and killed in a tragic incident over the weekend in Florida. Police arrested Girlalala’s boyfriend, and rapper JT gave funds to help with the funeral costs.

NBC Miami reports that Girlalala, a popular trans social media influencer, and her boyfriend, Shanoyd Whyte Jr., were reportedly arguing last Friday (November 14). Whyte reportedly flagged down authorities for help, and a firearm was found on the scene.

Girlalala’s legal name was Maurice Harrison. Whyte told detectives that his relationship with the influencer and hairstylist was contentious, leading to frequent arguments. According to the report, Harrison allegedly pulled Whyte’s hair, but it isn’t known why he decided to discharge his weapon.

As reported by TMZ, JT donated $5,000 to a GoFundMe created by the family of Harrison, who was a fan of the rapper.

Girlalala was 21.

