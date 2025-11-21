Lindsey Halligan Fumbles Comey Case Badly, Critics Clown Struggle Lawyer

Source: Al Drago / Getty

Observers of the indictment against former FBI director James Comey were astounded after interim U.S. attorney Lindsey Halligan revealed in a Virginia court that she didn’t disclose both counts of the indictment to all of the grand jury. The admission – which could lead to the case being thrown out – led to Halligan being thoroughly ridiculed and calls for her to be disbarred.

Halligan admitted that her office only showed the details of the final indictment to two members of the grand jury. But the foreperson signed off as if all grand jury members saw it in full. Comey’s attorney, Michael Dreeben, argued that the admission means that “there is no indictment,” going on to argue that the case was initiated at the behest of President Donald Trump due to his animosity towards Comey. District Court Judge Michael Nachmanoff set a deadline of 5 p.m. for the Department of Justice to respond to the developments.

Former MSNOW host and lawyer Katie Phang posed a question in a BlueSky post based on Halligan’s admission: “OMFG…Did Halligan just gin up a new second indictment, sign it, and present it to the judge???”