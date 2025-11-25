Source: Kevin Mazur / Black Promoters Collective

Max B didn’t take long to get back in his duffel.

Less than a month after becoming a free man, Max is already giving fans new music. The Wave God stood tall through 16 years in prison and came home instantly, winning and being greeted with overwhelming love from friends, family, and fans. Usually, when artists are released from jail, they take time to readjust before dropping new music. But Biggaveli came out the gate swinging with his new track, “No More Tricks.” He even shouts out past and present legends in the opening line:

“MC Ren, Eazy-E, Dr. Dre feed the beast, Swizz my n*gga, Alicia Keys. That’s word to ‘Pac a million and one, milli three degrees.”

Fans online are going crazy, claiming that the Wave is back.

Before dropping “No More Tricks,” The Silver Surfer was spotted in the studio with his right-hand man, French Montana. Fresh out of prison, Max came out celebrating life. He had a star-studded welcome-home dinner with guests including Central Cee, Fivio Foreign, Jay Critch, and more.

Dave East even pulled up to welcome the Wave back home, despite his close alliance with Jim Jones. Rumors then started circulating that East had been kicked off the podcast he co-hosts with Capo, but that was quickly shut down, the Harlem rapper called cap:

“I never was around Max, but we had our own relationship through who he know. Me being around Jim (Jones) as long as I been around him and Jim being around my mom and my kids, I gotta holla at Capo and ask him, Yo bro how do you feel about that? Cause I got invited directly. So I have to have a conversation with bro before I just pop up, and he gotta hear about it. That’s just me.”

With all eyes on Max, he hasn’t disappointed, and his fans get to eat off this new record.

Max B Drops ‘No More Tricks,’ Fans Say The Wave Is Back was originally published on hiphopwired.com