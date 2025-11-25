Jesse Jackson Heads Home After Recent Hospitalization

The Rev. Jesse Jackson Jr. was released from a Chicago hospital after entering the facility to address complications related to his progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) diagnosis. With Jesse Jackson now at home with family, a statement released by his organization assures the civil rights leader’s supporters that his condition is stable.

According to a press release from the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, Rev. Jesse Jackson was released from Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago on Monday (November 24).

From the press release by way of family spokesperson and Rev. Jackson’s son, Yusef Jackson:

“Our family would like to thank the countless friends and supporters who have reached out, visited, and prayed for our father. We bear witness to the fact that prayer works and would also like to thank the professional, caring, and amazing medical and security staff at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. We humbly ask for your continued prayers throughout this precious time.”

Love The Urban Daily? Get more! Join the The Urban Daily Newsletter In Content Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Back on November 16, the organization released a statement that Jackson was breathing on his own despite conflicting reports that he was on life support. According to sources, Rev. Jackson will be recovering at a home location, although it wasn’t shared whether that was in Illinois or beyond.

Now 84, Jackson’s status as a notable member of the civil rights movement and his alignment with some of its top figures have kept him in the limelight for decades. Along with his accomplishments as an activist, Jackson was also the first successful Black candidate to run for president until President Barack Obama’s historic win.

Rev. Jesse Jackson was initially diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2013, which was eventually diagnosed as progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), a neurological disorder that affects eye and body movements, walking, and balance.

—

Photo: Getty

Jesse Jackson Heads Home After Recent Hospitalization was originally published on hiphopwired.com