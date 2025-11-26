Close
News

Judge Ends James Comey And Letitia James Federal Cases

A federal judge dismissed cases against James Comey and Letitia James, citing that the prosecutor in both cases was installed “unlawfully.”

Published on November 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

New York Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani Attends Grand Opening Of The Urban League Empowerment Center
Source: Spencer Platt / Getty

Efforts by President Donald Trump to use the judicial system against his perceived enemies took a serious hit, as a federal judge dismissed separate cases against former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James. United States District Court Judge Cameron McGowan Currie made the ruling on Monday (Nov. 24), citing that Lindsey Halligan, the interim prosecutor in the Eastern District of Virginia, was “unlawfully appointed.”

In her ruling, Judge Currie wrote that it was improper for the Trump administration to appoint two interim prosecutors in a row, relying ironically on a previous decision by District Court Judge Aileen Cannon to dismiss an indictment against Trump due to the appointment of Jack Smith as a special counsel.

Related Stories

Halligan, a former White House aide, was named interim prosecutor to replace Erik Siebert. Siebert vocalized that there wasn’t sufficient evidence to indict both Comey and James. Upon taking over in late September, Halligan rushed to indict both figures, despite having no background as a prosecutor.

Judge Currie only ruled on the procedural issues, leaving it open for another prosecutor to pursue. But she noted the effect it would have on the criminal justice system. “It would mean the government could send any private citizen off the street — attorney or not — into the grand jury room to secure an indictment so long as the attorney general gives her approval after the fact,” she wrote. “That cannot be the law.”

The ruling makes it the fourth instance that an appointment of a loyalist by the Justice Department has been declared unlawful, according to the New York Times. This includes the installation of Alina Habba as interim head of the U.S. attorney’s office in New Jersey. Attorney General Pam Bondi responded, stating that the Justice Department planned to pursue “all available legal action, including an immediate appeal.”

SEE ALSO

Judge Ends James Comey And Letitia James Federal Cases was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from The Urban Daily

You May Also Like

Dear Future Wifey Wedding Images November 22nd 2025

Blessed Black Love: 'Dear Future Wifey' Host Laterras R Whitfield Weds His Mystery Bride During Livestreamed Star-Studded Ceremony

Bossip
Indianapolis Colts v Kansas City Chiefs

Colts Notebook: Daniel Jones Downplays Fibula Injury

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
HarbourView And Adam Blackstone Presents Las' Lap The Legacy Experience At The Sun Rose

Toni Braxton’s Lilac Sergio Hudson Suit Proves Pastels Still Eat In the Fall & Winter

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Baltimore City Hall

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

Magic 95.9

The Urban Daily

Quick Links

Legal

Close