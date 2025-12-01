Close
Megan Thee Stallion Wins Lawsuit Against Milagro Gramz

Megan Thee Stallion Wins Defamtion Lawsuit Against Milagro Gramz

Megan Thee Stallion defeated blogger Milagro Gramz in he civil lawsuit, but the damages were less than first announced.

Published on December 1, 2025

Megan Thee Stallion can put one legal hurdle behind her after a Florida judge sided with the popular rapper in a civil defamation lawsuit against blogger Milagro Gramz. Megan Thee Stallion brought the suit against Gramz, alleging that she acted as a stand-in for Tory Lanez and harassed her online with false statements and other attacks.

As reported by NBC News, U.S. District Court Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga oversaw the case of Megan Thee Stallion, real name Megan Pete, and Milagro Gramz, real name Milagro Cooper. A federal jury panel of five men and four women sided with Pete over material Gramz presented as facts after Tory Lanez shot the Houston entertainer.

The jury first awarded Pete $75,000; however, Judge Altonaga lowered the payout to $59,000. After the verdict, Pete elected not to speak with the media as she made her way out.

Cooper said of the verdict, “I’m not ecstatic. Of course, you want things to go your way, but like I said, I respect the jury and what they decided.”

Gramz’s attorney, Jeremy McLymont, added, “We respect the jury’s verdict, you always have to right? Whether we agree with it or not, we respect it.”

Cooper reportedly shared a deepfake video of Pete involved in sexual acts, with Pete framing Cooper as a “mouthpiece” for Lanez to further harass and demean her. Pete reportedly checked herself into a facility to get help with depression after the faked video went wide online.

A source tells Rolling Stone that under Florida law, Cooper will have to pay Pete’s legal fees, which may total north of $1 million. However, that has not been confirmed by the court or any other media outlet.

Megan Thee Stallion Wins Defamtion Lawsuit Against Milagro Gramz was originally published on hiphopwired.com

