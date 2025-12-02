El Chapo’s Son Pleads Guilty To Kidnapping Fellow Drug Trafficker

Source: ALFREDO ESTRELLA / Getty

While Donald Trump is out here illegally bombing “drug boats” in international waters and pardoning a former drug trafficking ex-president here in the United States, El Chapo’s son is actually being held accountable for his drug-related transgressions and may serve some serious jail time as a result.

According to the New York Times, El Chapo’s son, Joaquín Guzmán López, pleaded guilty to kidnapping a former drug-dealing colleague, Ismael Zambada García, and delivering him to authorities on U.S. soil in July of 2024. The news comes on the heels of the Trump administration declaring war on drug trafficking from Latino countries such as Venezuela (which has no real history in the drug trade), though many feel that this administration’s seemingly inevitable invasion of Venezuela is nothing more than an attempt to steal their oil reserves, which is valued in the trillions.

Still, while that is going on López took accountability for his role in the kidnapping of Ismael Zambada García. The once mighty Sinaloa cartel that El Chapo ruled with an iron fist continues to come apart at the seams, as its leaders continue to end up behind bars on American soil for moving weight both in Mexico and the United States.

Per the New York Times:

While the drug charges in Mr. Guzmán López’s guilty plea were significant, they paled in cinematic drama to the accusations surrounding the abduction of Mr. Zambada García, his father’s former partner in crime. Known as El Mayo, Mr. Zambada García had long been one of Mexico’s most wanted men and had escaped capture countless times in recent years, evading both American and Mexican authorities.

By using his familial connections, Mr. Guzmán López persuaded Mr. Zambada García to come down from one of his hide-outs in the mountains of Sinaloa in July 2024 for what he thought would be a meeting to resolve a dispute among local politicians. Mr. Guzmán López then ambushed the older man, drugging him with sedatives and flying him in a turboprop plane across the border, where he was apprehended by waiting U.S. agents.

Talk about taking everyone down with him. Lopez must not have liked Garcia to have done him dirty like that.

While prosecutors have suggested a 10-year prison sentence for Lopez, as he has been cooperating with authorities on the matter, the final sentencing will be made by judge Sharon Johnson Coleman, who may or may not sentence him to more than a decade behind bars.

That being said, we wouldn’t be surprised if Lopez actually gets himself a presidential pardon, as 17 members of his family have already been welcomed into the U.S. by the Trump administration under unknown circumstances earlier this year. Could something already have been worked out behind closed doors by Trump and El Chapo’s family? El Chapo was said to have had a net worth of more than $10 billion, so how much of that could he have used to ensure safe passage for his family into the U.S.? We all know that Trump is all about that bribery. Just sayin’.

What do y’all think will end up happening with El Chapo’s son? Will he end up serving hard time, or will he ultimately find himself with a presidential pardon? Let us know in the comments section below.

