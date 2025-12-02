Source: FilmMagic / Getty

Sad news has broken that Florida rapper POORSTACY has reportedly passed away at 26.

According to the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner, Carlito Milford Jr., also known as POORSTACY, died on Saturday, November 29th. The Florida rapper had reportedly checked into a hotel with a woman and a child, where he had been staying for ten days. Medical personnel were called to his room, and he was transported to a hospital. His cause of death has not yet been confirmed.



STACY built a dedicated fanbase with his fusion of Hip-Hop and heavy metal, often collaborating with similar artists like Iann Dior. His most-streamed song, “Choose Life,” features Travis Barker, and they also collaborated on two albums under the 10K Projects label. POORSTACY was also a part of the “Bill & Ted the Music” soundtrack, which received a Grammy nomination.

Outside of music, Carlito Milfort Jr. faced legal trouble in 2023 after being arrested following a standoff with police. He was charged with battery and child neglect. The incident began after he was accused of assaulting a woman, reportedly throwing a cage containing a hamster at her and a one-month-old baby. POORSTACY was released shortly after on bond, and the case was ultimately dropped.

Fans of the Emo rapper have expressed their shock online as the news broke on the internet.

More updates are expected as details continue to come regarding the sudden passing of the Florida rapper.

Florida Rapper, POORSTACY Found Dead In Hotel Room At 26 was originally published on hiphopwired.com