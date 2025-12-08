50 Cent Insists No Personal Agenda Behind Diddy Docuseries

50 Cent says his involvement in Netflix’s Diddy documentary isn’t about settling old scores. The rapper insists he had no personal agenda and was simply helping tell a story the world already wanted to see.

As per Complex, 50 Cent has been on a pretty high-profile press run to promote his new project Sean Combs: The Reckoning. During an interview with GQ, he and director Alexandria Stapleton discussed the controversial series and how it came about. The “I Get Money” rapper insists that he was protecting Hip-Hop culture by putting out the doc. “If someone’s not saying something, then you would assume that everybody in Hip-Hop is okay with what’s going on,” he stated. “Because if it’s one person’s decision, one person’s behavior, it’s not the entire culture’s behavior.”

Later on in the interview, he went on to deny that there was a personal agenda in the most 50 Cent way possible. “If it was, I would’ve focused on the fact that you’re the only man in jail for transporting male sex workers.” Fif also went on to confirm he had no creative control over the docuseries and even admitted that he wished it touched on another alleged victim’s story. “The one person that I wish was in the doc that would create clarity for people in a different way is Jane Doe. So you could see someone who was willing to do it for money. Do you understand?” he added. “Cassie came in so early, she’s a baby at 19. Look, the innocent energy that you feel when his kids are walking into the courtroom, and you’re sympathetic to them—that’s who Cassie was when she met him. She was a 19-year-old girl like that.”

Director Alexandria Stapleton shared how she got involved. “I think the day that Cassie’s lawsuit dropped, I immediately started working on it. 50 was [already] putting something together. I was trying to figure out if there was a way that I could secure an interview with her. But everything just happened so quickly.”

You can see the trailer for Sean Combs: The Reckoning below.