Cardi B Shuts Down Rumors Of Stefon Diggs & Offset Club Fight, “Not True At All”

Cardi B doesn’t play about her man, Stefon Diggs, and it’s no secret.

The NFL star recently celebrated his 32nd birthday at Booby Trap in Miami. Cardi and Diggs were seen catching a vibe until an unexpected guest supposedly pulled up to the club. Rumors began circulating that the Bodak Yellow rapper’s ex-husband, Offset, arrived and that a fight allegedly broke out.

Social media user @g0atalexis claimed that Offset did, in fact, run into his ex and her new boyfriend at Booby Trap that night, allegedly writing:

“Booby Trap, Miami – Cardi & Stefon at Booby Trap…Offset pulls up… and Stefon’s scary a** really trief to have security block him. Like, be serious, Security wasn’t even entertaining that, they let Offset in. I heard there was a lil scuffle once he got inside but nothing more than that.” The Bronx MC immediately responded back, telling them to stop the cap, “Not true at all…”

In the Patriots’ Wide Receiver birthday post, he reflected on the year he has had, adding pictures of him and Bardi, also a baby sweater from his fashion line, Liem. Calling 2025 a hard year, but he thugged it out, “Carried all this weight on me & never complained once. The older you get the more peace you want…a hard year but we still going, 32.”

It was a reminder that Diggs is not worried about trolls or any made-up drama, keeping his focus on his career and his boo, Cardi.





