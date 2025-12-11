University Of Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore Fired, Detained In Separate Incident

Sherrone Moore, the former head coach of the University of Michigan’s football team, was fired on Wednesday (December 10) for violating university policies. Shortly after his ouster at Michigan, Sherrone Moore was arrested and held on what appeared to be assault charges.

As seen on ESPN, Sherrone Moore, 39, was let go from his post for allegedly entering into a relationship with a staff member, which violates school policy. Moore’s subsequent arrest occurred hours later and looks to be linked to a potential assault incident.

Moore was arrested in the town of Saline and turned in to the Pittsfield Township as authorities examine charging him with a crime that has yet to be officially reported.

From ESPN:

Pittsfield police released a statement Wednesday night saying they responded at 4:10 p.m. to the 3000 block of Ann Arbor Saline Road “for the purposes of investigating an alleged assault. … A suspect in this case was taken into custody. This incident does not appear to be random in nature, and there appears to be no ongoing threat to the community.

The outlet added in its reporting that Moore was first under investigation earlier in the fall season. The school failed to make a connection to the allegations that were first handed over via a tip. On Wednesday, more evidence came forth, forcing university officials to show Moore the door.

Sherrone Moore was previously the offensive coordinator for the University of Michigan, ahead of becoming its head coach.

