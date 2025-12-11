SZA was spotted online slamming the White House for using a portion of the singer’s music for an ICE ad that referenced “cuffing season” in support of their mission. SZA referred to the White House’s use of her music as “Evil n Boring.”

SZA previously appeared on Saturday Night Live in 2022 as its musical guest with Keke Palmer serving in the host role. The “Big Boys” skit featured Palmer and some of the SNL cast promoting the idea of “cuffing season” and how big and tall men would be in season, hence the “Big Boys” refrain from the skit’s song.

The ICE advertisement that the White House shared featured a video of agents arresting an individual with the caption reading, “We heard it’s cuffing szn. Bad news for criminal illegal aliens. Great news for America.”

Love The Urban Daily? Get more! Join the The Urban Daily Newsletter In Content Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

SZA took to X, formerly Twitter, and quote-tweeted a post from TDE’s Punch that read, “Trying to provoke artist to respond in order to help spread propaganda and political agendas is nasty business. Knock it off.”

The SOS artist wrote in response, “White House rage baiting artists for free promo is PEAK DARK ..inhumanity +shock and aw tactics ..Evil n Boring.”

The White House and the Trump administration have been criticized repeatedly by a variety of musical artists who don’t want their image connected with the message and policies of the president.

—

Photo: Getty

SZA Slams White House For Using Her Music In ICE Ad was originally published on hiphopwired.com