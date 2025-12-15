Cassie Ventura Set To Take On Diddy Escort In Court

Cassie Ventura has hired a legal team to take on the claims made by a male escort who Sean “Diddy” Combs reportedly hired for one of the infamous “freak-off” parties. Clayton Howard has filed a civil lawsuit against Cassie Ventura, claiming she passed on an STD and aborted his child.

In a report from EURWeb, Clayton Howard, who has retired from escort work, filed the $20 million civil suit, which accuses Cassie Ventura of being complicit in some of the crimes that Sean “Diddy” Combs has been accused of.

Howard initially made the claims over the summer, as spotted on TMZ, that Ventura and Combs sexually trafficked him and drugged him against his will over a period of five years beginning in 2009. Howard also claims that Ventura gave him an undisclosed STD, aborted a child without his knowledge, and continued having unprotected sex with him.

Howard unsuccessfully attempted to serve Ventura with new papers regarding the civil lawsuit. However, U.S. District Judge Anne Hwang granted an alternative means of contact with Ventura’s legal team to serve the papers, which in this case involved an email to her attorneys.

Last week, Melodie Han of Wigdor LLP was named Ventura’s legal representative and comes from the same law firm that represented Ventura in her 2023 lawsuit against Combs. The response from Wigdor LLP came ahead of a $20 million default judgment in favor of Howard.

Cassie Ventura and Sean “Diddy” Combs were in a relationship for eleven years and ended their union in 2018. Combs is currently serving a 50-month sentence in New Jersey.

