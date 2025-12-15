Nicki Minaj Clowns Gavin Newsom, Newsom’s Office Claps Back

Source: Nicki Minaj has weighed in on politics once again – this time, going after California Governor Gavin Newsom for his recent comments supporting trans youth. Newsom had appeared as a guest on the most recent episode of The Ezra Klein Show. “I want to see trans kids… There’s no governor that’s done more pro-trans legislation than I have. No one has been a stronger advocate for the LGBT community,” he said during the show. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Nicki Minaj disparaged the 2028 presidential hopeful’s words. “Imagine being the guy running on wanting to see trans kids,” she wrote last Friday (December 12). “Haha. Not even a trans ADULT would run on that. Normal adults wake up & think they want to see HEALTHY, SAFE, HAPPY kids. Not Gav. The Gav Nots. GavOUT. Send in the next guy, I’m bored.”

Related Stories Nicki Minaj Ordered To Sell Her $20M Mansion Amid Security Guard Lawsuit

Nicki Minaj Salutes Trump (Again), Seemingly Shades Jay-Z In The Process

Nicki Minaj Teams Up With Trump To Aid Nigerian Christians



Nicki Minaj continued her tirade against Newsom well into the next day. “Gavin is the cute boy who got everything handed to him b/c of how cute & sexy & hot & smoking he was,” she wrote in another X post. “Oohhh look @‘m. Sitting there in that suit with the sneakers on. He thinks he’s Tom Cruise only difference is, his next mission IS impossible. He should get another leading role.” She would add pictures of the villainous Chucky figure from the Child’s Play movie franchise. While Newsom himself has not responded to Minaj, the X account belonging to his press office had a pointed reply directing those online to the a website by the California Department of Justice giving information about registered sex offenders living in the community, mandated under “Megan’s Law”. Several people saw it as a reference to her rival Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, who is a registered sex offender after a 1995 conviction in New York. He was sentenced to one year of house arrest in 2022 after failing to register in California.