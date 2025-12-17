Source: Tom Cooper / Getty

As of late, the beef between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B has been quiet on all fronts as the two women have seemingly taken a step back from their drama after going hard at each other on social media. But one man thinks he can bring an end to the years-long feud between the two rap queens, and it’s probably not who you’d expect.

Maury Povich is considering a return to the airwaves but instead of confirming whether or not child support is in the future of many men, the former daytime talk show host would like the next chapter of his illustrious career to center around settling rap beefs.

That would be pretty damn interesting.

On a recent appearance on Sherri, Maury Povich explained to Sherri Shepherd that he was actually considering mediating rap beefs in the future and would “come out of retirement if I could get Nicki and Cardi B to settle their differences with lie detector tests.”

Love The Urban Daily? Get more! Join the The Urban Daily Newsletter In Content Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

We’re not sure how a lie detector test would settle whatever drama the two women have had brewing for the past few years. If anything it may make things worst as you know these two women would ask each other to confirm or deny salacious rumors such as drug use and other extremely personal information.

We say make it happen, Maury!

While he also mentioned possibly having Drake and Kendrick Lamar have a face-to-face-to-face sit-down with himself, we all know the season finale would have to be 50 Cent and Ja Rule as that’s one particular beef that’s seemingly impossible to cut through. But if anyone can do it, well, it probably isn’t Maury Povich but we’d love to see him try. Maybe Oprah, but we don’t know.

What do you think about Maury Povich coming out of retirement to settle rap beefs? Genius idea or a pipe dream? Let us know in the comment section below.

Maury Povich Down To Come Out Of Retirement To Settle Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef was originally published on hiphopwired.com