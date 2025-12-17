StockX Says The Air Jordan 11 “Gamma” Release Was Their 2nd Biggest Day In History

Source: Jordan Brand / NIke

The recent release of the Air Jordan 11 “Gamma”‘s was seemingly a return to the good ol’ days of sneaker culture when heads lined up outside of sneaker stores hours before opening time and would ultimately leave disappointed as stock would sell out immediately as hype beasts would eat up as much merchandise as they could carry.

While the sneakers sold out instantly online and in-stores across America, many sneaker thirsty customers turned to StockX to get their hands on a pair and made history for the stigmatized sneaker website as it became their 2nd biggest release day ever. Taking to social media to take a rare victory lap (no shots), StockX stated that this past Saturday’s release (Dec. 13) “delivered the 2nd biggest release day in StockX history, as measured by trades on release day. What was number 1?”

Number 1 was actually another Jordan classic in the Air Jordan 11 “Cool Grey”‘s that released back in 2021. Still, this record may be shattered when the Air Jordan 11 “Space Jam”‘s returns for the 2026 holiday season.

It’s worth noting that in preparation for the hype, Nike released an estimated 2 million pairs of the Air Jordan 11 “Gamma”‘s and still you will not see a single pair on shelves as every single size from mens to children moved like hotcakes as soon as the clock hit 10am ET this past Saturday.

With resale prices well north of $300 in certain sizes, word is that restocks are already being planned as Nike will get that Christmas money one way or another.

Were you able to get your hands on the Air Jordan 11 “Gamma”‘s this past weekend or did you have to pay resale? Let us know in the comments section below.

