Kai Cenat Reveals He’s Been Dealing With Mental Health Issues As Of Late

Mental health has become a huge issue not only in the Hip-Hop community, but society as a whole as men, women and even children deal with the everyday struggle that is their daily lives and while most people think celebrities have it the easiest due to their financial status, fame itself can wreck havoc on a person’s mental state especially in this day and age of social media. Just ask Kai Cenat.

The worldwide famous streaming superstar has taken a step back from the public view for a minute and yesterday (Dec. 16), the popular gamer returned to social media to talk about his recent hiatus and explained the reason for his impromptu sabbatical was due to his dealing with mental health issues. In a heartfelt video about what he’s been dealing with, Kai said he felt it was the “perfect day to be transparent and honest with you guys,” before breaking down what led to him taking a step back from the spotlight and focusing on himself.

“Honestly, for the past few months, I’ve been struggling with mental health out of self-doubt and fright of pursuing goals that I really wanna achieve. The reason I’ve really been in my head is because I just want to do more. I’ve [come] to realize that I’m a true creator, and I’m very passionate about creating and I have other goals and things that I just want to achieve and do more of, and I’ve wanted to show you guys what I’ve been working on for the past few months.”

While he did say that he’s been “getting better” as of late, it does seem like he’s dealing with things that have been weighing him down as we all know that with fame comes expectations.

“I’ve never had this feeling before, but I want it to be known that I truly want to create. I don’t know if I’m getting mature, or I’m just looking at things from a broad point of view, but I’m so passionate about creating in general and I’m excited to show you guys what’s going on.”

We’re just glad he isn’t afraid to be open and honest about his mental health struggles as many men feel that it’s a sign of weakness to even acknowledge such things. It’s not.

Check out Kai Cenat’s entire video below and let us know your thoughts about the situation in the comments section.

