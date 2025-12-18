Cardi B Goes Criss-Cross On Yoga Mat At Stefon Diggs’ Wellness Event

Cardi B continues to prove she is a ride-or-die girlfriend. She recently hit a couple of yoga poses at Stefon Diggs ‘ wellness gathering.

As per Billboard Magazine Cardi B supported her NFL pro boyfriend at his recent event. On Monday, Dec. 15 the Stefon Diggs hosted the inaugural Winter Wonderland Wellness experience at Gillette Stadium in connection with his Diggs Deep Foundation nonprofit organization. The invite only affair supported local women; specifically mothers, and offered them a chance to de-stress, recharge and find community. As part of the activities all in attendance participated in a complimentary yoga class. The celebrity couple also joined and hit the Sukhasana aka the crisscross applesauce poses on the mat.

After the event Diggs spoke to the local media on why supporting women at this time of the year is important to him. “I feel like everybody had a hard year, every year is a hard year, especially for moms,” he explained. “My mom is actually here today, special guest. So I just wanted to have a wellness day, an appreciation day.” The Gaithersburg, MD native plans to host the event every year as his way of giving back.

This is not the first time Bardi has pulled up in support of her boyfriend. She was spotted in the skybox with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft when they hosted Atlanta Falcons. After the victory she took to the field to take photographs with Stefon. In November Cardi B gave birth to his first son. Diggs has two daughters from two previous relationships, the Bronx MC has three kids with rapper Offset.

You can see Cardi B and Stefon Diggs at the Winter Wonderland Wellness event below.