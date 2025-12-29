Justin & Christian Combs To Release New Docuseries On Diddy In 2026

Source: LEONARDO MUNOZ / Getty

Now that 50 Cent has shined a bright light on the dark side of the life of Diddy with his Netflix docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, the disgraced mogul’s own sons are ready to open up about their dad in a docuseries of their own. But we doubt it’ll be as pearl-clutching of an affair as Fiddy’s was. Respectfully.

According to TMZ, Diddy’s sons, Justin and Christian Combs have announced that they will be releasing their own doc centered around their famous father in an apparent attempt to do some damage control following all the slander and hate that Diddy got following the release of 50’s The Reckoning.

Taking to social media to announce the new project, Christian and Justin Combs will be partnering with the Zeus Network to release their project in 2026. In the trailer, you can tell they’ve heard all the negative commentary about their dad in recent years. Watching footage of the raid on Diddy’s property to all the headlines written about Diddy in recent years, the two Combs seem intent on telling their side of the story.

Whether or not the masses will buy what they’re selling is another story.

Per TMZ:

As we reported … Diddy was furious with the 50 Cent produced Netflix docuseries “Sean Combs: The Reckoning,” with his spokesperson telling us, “Netflix’s so-called ‘documentary’ is a shameful hit piece.”

While it remains unclear whether Diddy’s other children will participate in this new docuseries … the Combs family is clearly working to reshape the narrative.

Y’all know it’s only a matter of time before Fiddy comments on this new Diddy doc.

Check out the teaser trailer for the new Diddy docuseries from Diddy’s kids below and let us know if you’ll be checking for it in the comments section.

Justin & Christian Combs To Release New Docuseries On Daddy Diddy In 2026 was originally published on hiphopwired.com