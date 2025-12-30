Tony Yayo Recalls Bentley Shooting At Mixtape Awards During G-Unit Era

We are now just finding out how real the G-Unit era was. Tony Yayo shares that his car got shot up at the Mixtape Awards during their beef with Jimmy Henchmen .

As spotted on Complex Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda recently paid a visit to the Joe And Jada podcast. The two MC’s discussed a variety of topics including the current state of Hip-Hop, surviving their respective eras, the murder of Notorious B.I.G. and much more. During the 90-minute sit-down they all openly discussed when G-Unit had beef with The LOX and Terror Squad. While everyone was glad things didn’t get physical, Tony Yayo openly admitted that their problems with Jimmy Henchmen got dangerous.

According to the “So Seductive” rapper he was just released from jail and was flexing crazy with jewelry, money and a new Bentley. DJ Whoo Kid convinced him to attend the Mixtape Awards but little did he know he would be walking into a hornets nest. “I didn’t know Apollo was going to be Rikers Island when I got there,” Tony said. “Blood n***as in there. Crazy sh*t. Wasn’t no chicks. Who you think it was hosted by? Jimmy Henchman.” He goes on to detail that the former music executive would try to greet him but things went left. “He got his hand out. I’m like, ‘Yo, I can’t do that,’” Yayo explained. “If I don’t f*** with you, I don’t f*** with you… I told him, ‘Get the f*** out of here.’”

The two would exchange unpleasantries before Tony and his team exited the venue only to find his Bentley shot up. “So I got the Bentley and the BP. I jump into BP,” Yayo added. “N***a came and walked by, lit the Bentley up in Harlem. That’s why I always say, watch them Harlem streets.” G-Unit would have several run ins with Jimmy Henchmen. Back in March 2007 Tony Yayo was accused of slapping Jimmy Henchmen’s 14-year-old son in downtown Manhattan. The following month Tony’s mother’s house in Queens, New York was riddled with bullets. Thankfully no one was injured in either shooting.

You can see Tony Yayo discuss the Mixtape Awards below.