Close
News

Dame Dash's Film Company Auctioned Off For Just $100

Dame Dash’s Film Company Auctioned Off For Just $100

Dame Dash was made to sell his Poppington LLC film company to pay off outstanding debts connected to several civil lawsuits.

Published on December 31, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Stoop Talk With Dame Dash

Dame Dash and his continued financial struggles took a new turn after his film company was sold this week for way less than the mogul may have hoped. According to the report, Dame Dash’s Poppington LLC company was sold to another filmmaker for just $100 to help offset outstanding debts connected to several lawsuits.

As exclusively reported by the New York Post, an auction was held on Tuesday (December 30), but only one bidder stepped up to snatch up the Poppington LLC asset. The outlet reports that Mike Muntaser, CEO of Muddy Water Motion Pictures, purchased the company, and the pair apparently has a bit of a history with one another.

“I think he’s a fool, man,” Muntaser said, who successfully sued Dash along with fellow filmmaker Josh Webber.

Related Stories

“He’s just a problem,” Muntaser added. “He has an ego. I think he’s just bitter [coming] from where he was to where he is, and he just blames everybody else and doesn’t look at himself in the mirror.”

Webber and Munstaser filed a third defamation lawsuit against Dash after the former Roc-A-Fella Records honcho spoke negatively about the pair during a stop at The Breakfast Club earlier this year.

Webber’s attorney, Chris Brown, also shared a statement after the auction, adding that he assumed more people would be clamoring for Dash’s assets.

“So I have no idea why he continues to slander Josh [Webber],” Brown said to the outlet. “Frankly, what I desire the most is for him to just stop talking about my clients.”

Photo: Getty

SEE ALSO

Dame Dash’s Film Company Auctioned Off For Just $100 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Stories from HB

    More from The Urban Daily

    You May Also Like

    most stylish celebrities of 2025

    HelloBeautiful’s Most Stylish Couples Of 2025

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    Indianapolis Colts v Tennessee Titans

    Colts Notebook: Season Over For Anthony Richardson Sr.

    93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
    Black Excellence Brunch

    Breakup Beefing: Mendeecees Harris & Yandy Smith Trade Shady 'Single' Subs On Social Media After Going Public With Split

    Bossip

    Breakups, Betrayals & Broken Hearts: 2025’s Biggest Celebrity Splits

    Magic 95.9

    The Urban Daily

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close