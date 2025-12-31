Close
Thor Prays For Strength In 'Avengers: Doomsday' Teaser

Thor Stays Prayed Up Prays In New 'Avengers: Doomsday' Teaser Trailer

Will this be the last time we see Chris Hemsworth's classic iteration of the God of Thunder? Rumors say it may be so...

Published on December 31, 2025
We’re a little less than one year away from witnessing how the current Marvel Cinematic Universe comes to an end and is rebooted into something entirely “new” when the Russo brothers’ Avengers: Doomsday finally hits theaters Dec. 26. To build some hype for the film, Marvel Studios is releasing small teaser trailers to get the ball rolling in anticipation for next year’s sure fire blockbuster.

A week and change after releasing its first teaser featuring Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America holding a newborn baby, Marvel has just dropped its second teaser, which focuses on another fan-favorite OG Avenger, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor.

Walking thought a wooded area, we hear Thor praying to his all-father with a sense of fear in his voice asking for the strength he needs to fight and “defeat one more enemy” so that he may return to his adopted daughter, Love (India Rose Hemsworth). While we don’t know the specifics of the scene, it seems like he’s already aware of Dr. Doom whom is rumored to be looking to possess the power of a resurrected Love (who holds some of the essence of the cosmic being Eternity in her following the events of the lackluster Thor: Love and Thunder) and other powerful heroes to help in his quest to prevent (or assist) in the collapse of the Multiverse.

While these teaser trailers are all good and fun, fans are already wanting more. With the third teaser featuring the OG X-Men already having leaked online (it was pretty cool), word is that we’ll be getting a full Avengers: Doomsday trailer featuring Dr. Doom in action come Super Bowl Sunday.

We. Can’t. Wait.

Check out the teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday below, and let us know if you’re hyped for this film or if you’re cool on Marvel following all the struggle films and series they’ve dropped over the last few years in the comments section.

