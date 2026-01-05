Celina Powell Strikes Again, This Time With Offset

Celina Powell caused a stir over the weekend after posting and later deleting a video of Offset sleeping next to her in bed. Celina Powell and Offset have been linked in the past, despite the social media influencer claiming that she’ll no longer link up with rappers.

Last Friday (January 2), Celina Powell, reportedly 30, shared a clip of Offset sleeping soundly in a white t-shirt and his signature dreadlocks tied up in a durag. Powell made sure to make the clip sizzle by draping her leg across the rapper and estranged husband of Cardi B.

While it isn’t known if Offset endorsed the posting of the clip, Powell’s mischievous look in the footage suggests it may have been a camera blitz. She also tagged the location of their linkup, which was the Hard Rock Guitar Hotel

Further, Powell’s caption of the post all but confirmed why ‘Set was knocked out and on his third dream.

“Made a tape last night & all you heard was him in the video lol Offset you sleepy boy,” Powell wrote. That was followed by an Instagram story post with a caption that read, “Put that man to sleep now he calling me Nyquil,” along with a “link in bio” line, presumably pointing to her OnlyFans.

Back in 2021, Powell accused Offset of paying for an abortion, which prompted Cardi B to respond to the rumors with proof that debunked the claim. It appears that the pair go back to 2018, with Powell apologizing for faking a paternity test with the Migos rapper. Powell was also previously linked with Love Is Blind star, Clay Gravesande.

On X, the reactions to Celina Powell exposing her linkup with Offset got the expected reactions. We’ve got them listed below.

Photo: Getty